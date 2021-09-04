Play video

The deputy leader of Rochdale Borough Council Sarah Rowbotham said she was ''appalled'' by the discovery.

Potentially lethal products, including crossbows and pellet guns, have been seized by the trading standards team in Rochdale after officers discovered them on sale without the legally correct labels and warnings.

Over 1000 non-compliant items were seized in total, including 9 crossbows, which were being sold as ''toys.''

They're absolutely lethal weapons and should never be in the hands of a child, they should never really be in the hands of anybody. Sara Rowbotham, deputy leader of Rochdale Council

Other products found on sale without the correct labelling included illegal vapes, tobacco and alcohol.

Following the discovery, traders were given two weeks to make the necessary changes to items which didn't pose an imminent risk. But many of the shops didn't act and failed to provide receipts to prove the items were bought legitimately, leading the council to use its statutory powers to seize the goods.