"One night I just said to Neil I wish we could just put them in Latics kits and he said 'why don't you', so we did."

Weddings and civil ceremonies may well be back to full capacity - but for one bride and groom from Wigan, quick thinking was needed to save their big day from a fresh calamity.

Despite having ordered their bridesmaid's dresses back in February, Zoe Baxter and Neil Harrison received an email two weeks ago to say their delivery from Vietnam had been delayed due to Covid-19.

Following a second delay a few days later, the couple knew there was no way the outfits would arrive on time for the wedding.

Despite two of the seven bridesmaids being Wigan Warrior Rugby League fans, the ceremony at the DW Stadium passed without a hitch.

Bridesmaid Lisa Hough said although she thought Zoe was joking when the idea was initially announced, she soon came around: ''As long as Zoe's happy, she's got the day she deserves.

"She's an angel and they're both genuine, lovely people - so as long as them two are happy it doesn't matter."