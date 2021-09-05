Play video

Councillor Linda Thomas, Mayor of Bolton

Over a thousand people have marched through the streets of Bolton in Greater Manchester to mark 125 years since one of the biggest rights-of-access disputes in British history.

It was on 6th September 1896 that people from the town marched along Halliwell Road and over onto Winter Hill in defiance of landowners.

The path had been obstructed by Colonel Ainsworth's gamekeepers with a locked gate, ''keep out'' notices and gamekeepers. Despite this, the 10,000 strong crowd made their way to the top of Winter Hill as part of a mass demonstration that is now considered a milestone in the history of public access.

One of those taking part in the event today was Councillor Linda Thomas, Mayor of Bolton. She said: ''I think it demonstrated to the local landlords how important the open spaces were to the people - and Bolton people like their freedoms.''