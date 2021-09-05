North West stars lead tributes to Girls Aloud singer Sarah Harding

Kym Marsh, Keith Duffy and Vernon Kay have led tributes to "kind" Sarah Harding following her death at the age of 39.

Famous names from the worlds from the worlds of music and television shared their condolences and memories of working with the Girls Aloud star after her death was announced on Sunday.

Former Corrie and Hear'Say actress Kym Marsh wrote on Twitter: "I'm so very sorry to hear of the passing of Sarah Harding. What a beautiful girl and person she really was.

"I don't claim to have known her very well but what I did know was how fun and kind she really was. My thoughts are with her family and friends at this time. Sleep tight."

Ex Boyzone singer and Coronation Street actor Keith Duffy wrote on Instagram: ''A ray of light ! No words ! God take this lady into your kingdom and let her Ray of light shine forevermore ''

TV presenter Vernon Kay described Harding as "the driving energy in the room".

"Very sad news," he tweeted.

Beyond the North West, tributes have been pouring in from famous names across the country.

Former Big Brother host Davina McCall described Harding as a "star from the get go" and "hugely fun and outgoing yet also somehow fragile".

Former glamour model and reality star Katie Price shared a photo of them appearing together on a panel show and wrote: "I'm devastated to hear my friend, @sarahnicoleharding has passed. You were always such a genuine and honest person, I will remember all the laughs we used to have back in the day...I always valued Sarah's friendship and my thoughts go out to her family and friends."

Credit: PA Images

Louis Walsh, who was a judge on ITV's Popstars: The Rivals in 2002 when Girls Aloud was formed, said he will remember Harding with "great fondness".

In a statement, he said: "It's just sad she has gone too young. She was always fun and the life and soul of the party.

"Anytime she came to Dublin in the early days we went out to the pod nightclub and would be the last to leave.

"It's just so unfair, I was hoping she was getting better. She was fun and loved music, dancing and life. I will remember her with great fondness."

Harding disclosed last August that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer, which had spread to other parts of her body.

Her mother Marie announced the death on Instagram on Sunday and described her "beautiful" daughter as "a bright shining star".