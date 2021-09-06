The family of a man whose ashes were fired out of a confetti cannon by Creamfields headliner Tiesto said they were "overwhelmed."Stuart Mitchell, 30, took his own life in July before the Daresbury Bank Holiday weekend festival which he had bought tickets for.Cousins Ryan and Liam Millen, bought Stuart's readvertised tickets online, after learning about his story from his dad, and promised to scatter his ashes around the Halton site after receiving an unexpected envelope from Stuart's dad with instructions about his final remains.

Credit: Liverpool Echo

The cousins made a banner, with Stuart's photograph on it holding his three-year-old son Oliver, with the message: "This last dance is for you mate."

After carrying the banner around the festival all weekend, Ryan managed to get it on the main stage before organisers suggested firing Stuart's ashes out of a confetti cannon by Tiesto during his headlining finale.Laura Mitchell, Stuart's sister, told the ECHO: "We've seen all the photos and footage from Creamfields and we're really overwhelmed."So it's bittersweet, obviously Stuart has passed away, but what happened at Creamfields is amazing, celebrating his life but also raising awareness for those struggling with their mental health."

Credit: Liverpool Echo

Stuart was a keen gamer and lived in Norwich, but loved attending the Liverpool-inspired festival.The Millens later found out that Tiesto's version of Adagio For Strings had been played at his funeral and they have become firm friends of the Mitchell family since news of their accomplishments emerged.