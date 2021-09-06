Rare film footage from the 1976 Sex Pistols concerts will go to auction later this month.

The video captures historic moments from two of the punk band's performances at Manchester's Free Trade Hall in June and July 1976.

The June concert was described as "the gig that changed the world" as it inspired a generation of musicians who attended the performance.

The footage and its copyright will go on sale on September 14 through Omega Auctions and could fetch anything upwards of £20,000.

Auctioneer Paul Fairweather said: "These concerts have entered into punk folklore and justifiably so.

The impact that the shows had and the events they inspired truly did change the course of musical history. Paul Fairweather, Auctioneer

Members of the punk rock band Buzzcocks organised the Manchester concerts after watching the Sex Pistols play in London.

Just 40 people attended the June 4 concert but it featured many artists who would go on to shape music history.

Attendees of the shows included Anthony (Tony) Wilson, who was supposedly inspired to start the independent record label Factory Records, and Peter Hook, who co-founded Joy Division and New Order and was said to have bought a bass guitar after the concert.

Other audience members included The Smiths frontman Morrissey, singer and songwriter Mick Hucknall of Simply Red, and The Fall's lead singer Mark E Smith.