Liverpool 'satisfied Naby Keita is safe' as they work to get him out of Guinea

Liverpool FC are 'satisfied Naby Keita is safe and well' as they work to bring the midfielder back to the UK after an attempted military coup in Guinea.

The 26-year-old was representing his country in a World Cup qualifier against Morocco.

But the match was postponed following reports of heavy gunfire near the presidential palace on Sunday.

With all borders closed the visiting team were escorted to the airport after negotiations at embassy-level gave them special dispensation to leave Conakry.

Keita remains in Guinea but is "safe and well" and his club are working on solutions to bring him back to Merseyside.

"We are in constant contact with Naby and have had regular communication via his national team management," said a Liverpool FC spokesman in a statement to the PA news agency.

"We are satisfied that he is safe and well cared for.

"Obviously the situation is fluid and we will maintain regular dialogue with the relevant authorities as we work to get Naby back to Liverpool in a timely and secure manner."