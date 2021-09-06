A second man has been charged in connection with allegations of sexual assault, alongside footballer Benjamin Mendy.

Mendy, 27, has been in custody since 27 August, when he appeared at Chester Magistrates' Court charged with four counts of rape and one sexual assault.

Louis Saha Matturie, aged 40, appeared before magistrates today (6 September) in Chester charged with four counts of rape.

The charges relate to three complainants over the age of 16 and are alleged to have taken place between April 2021 and August 2021.

He was remanded in custody and is due to appear at Chester Crown Court on Friday 10 September. Former Manchester City star Mendy will also appear.