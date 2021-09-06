Play video

Our reporter Victoria Grimes reports live on ITV Granada Reports from Palm House in Sefton Park, Liverpool.

Sadly a lot of our region's Victorian heritage has been lost to modernisation and the ravages of time.

But luckily that does not apply to the beautiful Palm House at Sefton Park in Liverpool, which has just celebrated a very special anniversary.

The 'Great Conservatory' was a gift to the city of Liverpool by local benefactor Henry Yates Thompson.

Credit: PA

When it first opened to the public in 1896, it quickly became a popular visitor attraction.

The glass domes provided ideal conditions for exotic plants from South East Asia, Africa, Europe and the Mediterranean - most of which the people of Liverpool had never seen before.

However, for years it lay derelict and vandalised after it was damaged during the Second World War - there was even talk of it being demolished completely.

A campaign was started to save the Palm House after it fell into disrepair.

But a campaign started to save it - and 20 years ago it reopened - and It's never looked back.

Despite the years of disrepair, some of the plants from when the conservatory opened for the first time in the 1800s are still thriving today.

Since its reopening in 2001, the Grade 2* listed building has enjoyed a new lease of life as a lively arts and cultural venue.