Two people from Wigan area killed in Cumbria car crash

Cumbria Police are appealing for witnesses to a road accident in which two young people from the Wigan area died.

A 24-yea- old man from Ashton-in-Makerfield and his passenger, a 20-year-old woman from Golborne were pronounced dead at the scene at Drybeck near Appleby.

Their Citroen Berlingo van was the only vehicle believed to be involved in the incident on Sunday morning [5th September, 2021]

Police officers are asking anyone who saw the van to contact them on 101.