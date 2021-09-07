Back to school: Will there be a Covid spike?

Play video

Video report by ITV reporter Sarah Rogers

Millions of school children are starting their first week back at school with many of the restrictions lifted. Many parents and teachers will be hoping for minimal disruption after 18 months of upset but how realistic is it and will there be a spike in cases?

Downing Street has warned there will be a surge and that the consensus among experts is that coronavirus infections will increase after the end of the summer holidays, just as they did in Scotland.

What are the Covid rules in schools as pupils return for the autumn term?

Pupil prepares to take lateral flow test

Schools in England no longer have to keep pupils in year group "bubbles" to reduce mixing and face coverings are no longer advised.

At Manchester Enterprise Academy the headteacher was pleased to 'get back to normal' and was able to welcome the year 7's with a special assembly. Whilst they had their induction pupils from year 11 we're in the sports hall taking a lateral flow test ahead of their return the following day.

"It doesn't feel completely normal, obviously we've still got that underlying anxiety and knowledge that there's a pandemic going on, but the cost of students not being in school, not mixing with their peers, not getting the education, that is a very high cost to pay and I'm so pleased it looks like we don't have to do that this year. Ruth Bradbury, Headteacher, Manchester Enterprise Academy

The government is yet to make a decision on whether to offer vaccinations to 12 to 15-year-olds.

The independent Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) last week refused to give its approval to vaccinate that age group, saying the health benefits only marginally outweigh the risks of rare potential negative side effects.

Number 10 said it expects England's Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty wants to "provide certainty" on the issue will provide an update "as soon as possible".