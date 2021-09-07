Dog who looked like 'balloon on legs' slims down to healthy weight

A dog who looked like a 'balloon on legs' has slimmed down to a healthy size and is now living a new life in a new home in Lancashire.

Jack Russell Lily was so overfed by her former home that she was found to be almost twice the weight she should have been when the RSPCA were called out to help.

She also had sores on her belly from trailing it on the ground.

Her previous owner had tried to work with the animal charity to get Lily down to a healthy weight but she struggled to meet her needs.

She agreed to hand the pooch over to the RSPCA. Demi said: “When I went to see her I couldn't believe her size - she reminded me of a puffer fish. She was blown up like a balloon. She couldn’t even walk to my van so I had to carry her.

“Lily had no quality of life and was in real danger of dying prematurely from heart failure so she really did need help.”

Before (left) and After (right) Credit: RSPCA

With the help of RSPCA staff, Lily was able to lose weight and exercise more before being re-homed with her new owner Ruth, who is 80.

Jeanette Aimscough, animal centre manager at the branch, said: “Poor Lily looked like a balloon on legs when she first came to us and she struggled to move.

“She even had sores on her belly from it rubbing against the floor as she walked - she was struggling to breath and panting.

“But as she lost weight she began to enjoy playing - she was certainly a couch potato and we were delighted when she went to her new home and we know she is now enjoying a new lease of life and is much more active."

Ruth said Lily is still having her special diet. She said: “She is a lovely girl - she likes to cuddle and sleep on the sofa - but has also found out how to run now so loves to have a little trott around."

Figures have suggested that almost half of all cats and dogs are overweight.

RSPCA pet welfare expert Dr Samantha Gaines said: ““Obesity can affect all types of pets and the main cause is from eating too much or not exercising enough.

"As a rough guide for dogs and cats - you should be able to see and feel the outline of their ribs without excess fat covering them.

"Other tips are that you should be able to see and feel their waist and it should be clearly visible when viewed from above.

"Anyone who is concerned about their pet’s weight should speak to their vet for advice.”