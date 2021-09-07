Play video

Our entertainment correspondent Caroline Whitmore was backstage at the Lowry Theatre ahead of the tour premiere.

A West End musical sensation based on the true story of teenager boy who famously wanted to dress in drag for his school prom is touring the UK. First stop: Salford.

And who better to play the leading role but Bury's very own Layton Williams, who has starred in Billy Elliot, in London, and is best-known for playing the role of Stephen in Bad Education.

The musical, Everybody's Talking About Jamie, is inspired by the 2011 television documentary Jamie: Drag Queen at 16.

It tells the story of a Sheffield teenager who overcomes prejudice, beats the bullies and "steps out of the darkness and into the spotlight."

Amongst the star-studded cast is Eastenders actor Guy Ritchie, who plays a drag queen, and Britain's Got Talent winner George Samson, who takes on the role of the school bully.

The show has won countless awards and has finally started its UK tour after many cancellations.

The Lowry theatre, in MediaCity, Salford, is host to the musical for the first time since its debut and will run until 12 September.