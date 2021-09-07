The family of a man who died in hospital after an attack in Bolton city centre have paid tribute to his life.

Robert Smethurst was found unconscious in a bar on Bradshawgate at around 1:30am on Thursday 2 September.

The the 36-year-old had been assaulted and was treated by police officers and NWAS paramedics at the scene. He was then taken to hospital but died.

Robert Owen Greenhalgh, of no fixed abode, has been charged with murder and section 47 assault.

Mr Smethhurst's family have described him a 'selfless human'. He leaves behind a wife and two daughters.

Credit: M.E.N

"There are no words that could possibly do my husband and his legacy justice", his wife Amanda said.

"First and foremost, Rob was adored by our daughters Megan, Olivia and all of their friends. He was a doting father and he was so proud of his babies.

"Through the difficult times he was caring, supportive and inspiring. Always encouraging those around him to build them up.

"Always there to offer advice and guidance without judgement, he just wanted to help those he loved be the very best version of themselves.

"Everybody who knows Rob has a story of how he influenced them at some point in their lives. Such a selfless human. Always helping where he could and always giving what he had."

Robert Owen Greenhalgh is due to appear at Manchester Crown Square on 7 September 2021.