A lorry driver has died after his HGV crashed into a railway bridge on the M6 in Cheshire.The collision, involving one vehicle, happened between junction 17 for Sandbach and 18 for Middlewich northbound at around 8am on Tuesday 7 September.

Cheshire Police say a man in his 60’s was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.

Police are now urging anyone who witnessed the incident, particularly anyone who has any dash cam footage, to get in touch.

National Highways say the northbound carriageway is not expected to reopen for several hours due while investigations take place. A spillage of 800 litres of diesel is also being cleared.

A diversion route in place but there are still delays of around two hours in the area.

All trapped traffic has been released by temporarily opening lane 4 and also turning around vehicles.

National Highways Traffic Operations Manager Chris Martin said: “The northbound carriageway will need to be closed for some time and we would advise road users to avoid travelling in the local area and use alternative routes if possible.”