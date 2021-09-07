Police are searching for a 23-year-old man from the Cheshire area who has been missing for more than two weeks.

Jamie Grimwood, from Runcorn, was last seen at around 7:42pm on Monday 23 August, near to the ATS garage on Chester Road in Flint, North Wales.

Jamie is described as 5ft 8”, brown hair and wearing a black top and black shorts.

His dark grey Audi with black wheels and silver roof rails was found parked in a car park next to the fire station on Chester Street.

Police are appealing for anyone who was driving in the area of the coast road through Connah’s Quay and Flint on that day who may have seen Jamie, or his grey Audi A3, to come forward.

They are urged to get in touch on 101, or via the website, quoting iTrace reference 39334.