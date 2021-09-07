Sir Richard Leese to step down as Manchester City Council leader after 25 years

The Leader of Manchester City Council has announced he is leaving his role at 25 years. Sir Richard Leese said it had been an 'enormous privilege' to serve the people of Manchester.

He will step down on December 1st.

Here is the full statement:

“I have tonight informed Manchester City Council’s Labour Group of my intention, after 25 years, to step down as Leader of the Council on December 1 this year.

“This is an entirely personal decision reflecting my personal priorities for the next few years. I want this to be my decision, it had to happen at some time and this is as good a time as any.

“My commitment to the city and the city region remains undiminished and I am confident that with a strong body of councillors determined to deliver the Our Manchester Strategy supported by an excellent political executive, a Strategic Management Team as good as it has ever been, thousands of great council workers, hundreds of enthusiastic partners and good potential candidates to take my place, the work will continue to enable Covid containment and recovery, and build a healthier, wealthier, happier, fairer and greener Manchester.

“It has been an enormous privilege to serve the people of Manchester over this period of time and my heartfelt thanks goes to the thousands of people who have worked with us over the last 25 years.”

Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham and City Council Leader Sir Richard Leese