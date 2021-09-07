Third jab offered to immunosuppressed individuals in the Isle of Man

A third dose of the Covid-19 vaccine will be offered to residents with a severely weakened immune system in the Isle of Man.

This will apply to those aged 12 and over who are immunosuppressed or were severely immunosuppressed at the time of their first or second dose.

A letter will be sent to all those who are eligible inviting them to register for the jab.

It comes after the announcement made by the UK’s Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation earlier in the week.

Preliminary data shows that some individuals who are immunosuppressed may not have responded as well to their primary vaccines and therefore may be less protected compared to those who are not immunosuppressed.

Those receiving the third jab will usually be offered either the Pfizer or the Moderna vaccine, but the AstraZeneca alternative may be offered to people who have already had this option.

People who have a weakened immune system are understandably concerned about their risk of illness from COVID-19. Though the evidence at an individual level is uncertain, offering the third vaccine dose to this group has the potential to give them added protection from the disease. Dr Henrietta Ewart, Isle of Man Director of Public Health

Further information regarding the Isle of Man booster programme will be provided later this month.