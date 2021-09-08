Police in Merseyside have found a 'colossal' amount of cannabis at a house in Anfield.

After spotting two men acting suspiciously on Sedley Street on Tuesday 7 September, police stopped and searched them both before seizing phones and cash.

They searched a property on York Street where around 50 kilos of cannabis, including cannabis edibles, more than £3000 cash and a Rolex were uncovered.

Credit: Merseyside Police

Officers detained two men in St Ambrose Grove on suspicion of possession with intent to supply. They were detained and cannabis was found following a foot chase.

A 28-year-old man of no fixed abode and an 18-year-old man from Southport were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply cannabis and taken to custody for questioning.A 27-year-old man from Liverpool City Centre and a 27-year-old man from Litherland were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply cannabis and have been taken to police stations for questioning.

Credit: Merseyside Police

Detective Inspector Chris Smith, said: "This is a colossal find which removes from the streets a significant amount of cannabis. "These men will all be questioned and the items seized will be forensically examined.

"The four arrests arose from some smart police work but equally we rely on information from those who live and visit areas who feel the impact of serious and organised crime to have such results."If you suspect drugs, weapons or other illegal items are being supplied, stored or used near you, come forward directly or anonymously and we will keep taking positive action."