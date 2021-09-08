Play video

There is fresh hope for a seven-year-old boy from Greater Manchester whose life is dictated by the tiny amounts of food he can eat each day.

Theo Morris has Phenylketonuria (PKU) which means he could suffer brain damage if he eats more than 12 grams of protein a day - that is the equivalent of three slices of white bread.

Around one in 1,000 babies are born with the disease every year, but now a drug that could prove a lifeline has been approved for use on the NHS.

"I worry when he's at school or out of my reach." - Mum, Georgina Morris, describes how difficult it is to live with Theo's condition.

Theo will begin trialling the drug before the end of November. There are no guarantees he will respond, but if he does, it could mean he could triple the amount of protein he eats.

"I cried," Theo's mum Georgina Morris said. "I think I spent the whole day crying when I heard the news - with happiness and with joy."

KUVAN has now been approved by National Institute for Health and Care Excellence - but only up to the age of 22.

The company say while they are pleased to recommend the drug, they added: "it’s disappointing not to have been able to extend the recommendation to all adults.

"Even when considering some additional potential benefits of sapropterin in this group, the price of the drug was too high to allow it to be considered an acceptable use of NHS resources.

"The committee were aware that generic products could be available in the near future and hoped these would be priced to allow access to this drug for all adults with PKU.”

Georgina, said: "Theo is seven years old and things have progressed hugely so I'm hoping by the time that Theo gets to the age of 21 things will have changed again."