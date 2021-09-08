A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a body was found at a flat in Manchester.

Police were called to Stanley Grove, Longsight, at around 10am on Tuesday (7 September) to reports of concerns for the welfare of a man.

North West Ambulance Service paramedics also attended where a 63-year-old man was found dead. Police say the death is currently being treated as 'unexplained'.

A 21-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.

Detectives asked members of the public 'not to speculate' on what has happened as their work to establish the circumstances of the death is ongoing.

Detective Inspector Louise Edwards, of GMP's City of Manchester division, said: "We are at a very early stage in our investigation and would ask people not to speculate.

"We are keeping an open mind as we investigate the circumstances surrounding the man's death."