A manhunt is underway after a young boy was sexually assaulted in a park in Lancaster.

The boy was playing in Halton Community Centre park at around 5:30pm on Tuesday 7 September when he was approached by a stranger.

Police say the offender asked the youngster to follow him to a wooded area where he sexually assaulted him.

The victim reported the incident to his family who called the police.

Officers describe the person as white, possibly a teenager, wearing a white polo shirt with buttons down the front, black trousers and black trainers.

A team of detectives are carrying out a number of enquiries to try and identify the offender.

Detective Chief Inspector Steve Ryder, of West CID, said: “This was an extremely serious offence and we are doing all we can to identify the offender. While we do have a number of lines of enquiry, I would appeal to anyone who saw anything suspicious in the park yesterday afternoon or anyone matching the description of the suspect to get in touch.

"It was obviously a fine and sunny day yesterday so I’m sure the park was busy with people at this time.

“I would also urge people to be extra vigilant if they are out and about and to make sure they know where their children are at all times and that they are suitably supervised.”

Lancashire Police say extra police patrols, including mounted officers, will be in the area over the next few days and have encouraged anyone with information or concerns to approach them.

Anyone with information should contact us on 101 or contact independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.