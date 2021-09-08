MPs to vote on social care tax hike but how will it affect you?

Play video

Video report by ITV Correspondent Andy Bonner

Boris Johnson will attempt to convince Conservative MPs to back his plan to fix social care today at a snap Commons vote called just one day after the manifesto-busting new policy was announced.

Yesterday the PM scrapped an election promise by raising national insurance contributions to deal with the backlog in the NHS built up during Covid and to deliver long-overdue reform of the social care system in England.

Main changes to care funding:

National insurance to raise by 1.25 percentage points from April next year

Dividend tax will increase by same amount at the same time

A cap of £86,000 on lifetime contributions to care will be introduced in October 2021

From October 2023 no one with assets below £20,000 will pay a penny for care

Ron Marshall from Manchester is worried about the cost of caring for his 86 year old mother who was diagnosed with dementia.

It's just a horrible thing because when you get older you don't think that finances are going to be the biggest issue in the care of a loved one. And you feel you're letting them down. Ron Marshall

The Government’s plan will see the introduction of a new health and social care levy, based on a 1.25 percentage-point increase in national insurance (NI) contributions – breaking a Tory commitment not to raise NI.

Under the new levy a typical basic-rate taxpayer earning £24,100 would pay £180 more a year, while a higher-rate taxpayer on £67,100 would pay £715.

As well as providing extra funding for the NHS to deal with the backlog built up during the Covid-19 pandemic, the new package of £36 billion over three years will also reform the way adult social care in England is funded.

But the plan has been widely criticised across the board. Manchester Metro Mayor Andy Burnham has said, "putting a cost cap on a broken system is not a solution to social care."

You should start by paying the staff more, they are, many of them on a wage that's beneath the real living wage, and you'll never get the quality in the system until that's addressed. Andy Burnham, Metro Mayor for Greater Manchester

A YouGov poll found voters were split in their views on the national insurance rise.

Some 44% of those surveyed supported the move, while 43% were opposed.

Among Conservative voters there was 59% support and 34% opposition, while only a third of Labour supporters backed the move, with 55% in opposition.

Why is Boris Johnson's plan for social care reform being widely criticised?