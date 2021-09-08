Six Brazilian football players from North West teams could be barred from Premier League action this weekend over a failure to release them for international duty.

It is understood the Brazilian Football Federation has written to FIFA asking that an automatic restriction be placed on the group playing for their clubs between September the 10th and 14th.

The players are Ederson and Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City, Liverpool trio Alisson, Fabinho and Roberto Firmino and Fred at Manchester United.

FIFA in turn has contacted the Football Association and the clubs concerned regarding the Brazilian federation's request.

The world governing body may impose sanctions if the players do feature for their clubs when classed as being ineligible.

The Premier League announced prior to the September international window that players would not be released where that involved travelling to countries on the UK Government's coronavirus 'red list'.

Anyone returning from a red-list country or who has been in a red-list country in the 10 days prior to entering the UK must quarantine in a Govt-approved hotel for 10 days.