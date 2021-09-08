Wirral man arrested after bike stolen in Edinburgh was put on Ebay
Police in Wirral have returned a bike stolen in Edinburgh to its owner after it was advertised for sale on eBay.On Wednesday 7 July, a high-value Saracen Arial carbon fibre mountain bike was stolen from the Edinburgh area. Following enquiries, it was shown it had been posted on eBay.
Officers went to the seller's home and a 42-year-old man from Egremont, Wirral was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit burglary and remains under investigation.
The victim was presented with his bike by Constable Graham Ford from Wirral Community Policing Team. Constable Ford said:
Community Policing Inspector Alan McKeon added:
He added:“We also sometimes run bike security events where free security marking is available so follow Wirral Police on Twitter and Facebook for such events.”Advice on protecting your home, shed and vehicles can be found here: Crime prevention advice | Merseyside PoliceIf you have any information about the possession or sale of suspected stolen goods, come forward via @MerPolCC on Twitter, ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ on Facebook, or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 and we will do the rest.