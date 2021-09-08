Wirral man arrested after bike stolen in Edinburgh was put on Ebay

Police in Wirral have returned a bike stolen in Edinburgh to its owner after it was advertised for sale on eBay.On Wednesday 7 July, a high-value Saracen Arial carbon fibre mountain bike was stolen from the Edinburgh area. Following enquiries, it was shown it had been posted on eBay.

Officers went to the seller's home and a 42-year-old man from Egremont, Wirral was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit burglary and remains under investigation.

The victim was presented with his bike by Constable Graham Ford from Wirral Community Policing Team. Constable Ford said:

This investigation is ongoing but it’s extremely pleasing to see this valuable and cherished possession returned to its rightful owner. We will act on all information, working alongside other forces, to identify and return stolen goods. Burglary is a distressing experience and we hope that such a positive result is a comfort for this and other victims of burglary. PC Graham Ford from Wirral Community Policing Team.

Community Policing Inspector Alan McKeon added:

We’ve seen a recent increase in bike thefts on the Wirral and these items are often, as in this case, extremely valuable. We’re keen that owners of such items invest that little bit more on good security so have a look at our website, where you will find advice on making your home and shed as hard a target as possible. Community Policing Inspector Alan McKeon

He added:“We also sometimes run bike security events where free security marking is available so follow Wirral Police on Twitter and Facebook for such events.”Advice on protecting your home, shed and vehicles can be found here: Crime prevention advice | Merseyside PoliceIf you have any information about the possession or sale of suspected stolen goods, come forward via @MerPolCC on Twitter, ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ on Facebook, or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 and we will do the rest.