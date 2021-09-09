A convicted rapist who dragged a woman into some bushes whilst she waited for the bus in Manchester has been jailed for life.

The victim was waiting at a bus stop in Palatine Road, in July 2019, when she spotted Omar Alam.

She said the 50-year-old was staring as he walked towards her which made her feel ‘nervous and uneasy’, Manchester Crown Court previously heard.

After looking away she felt an arm around her shoulder and neck before she was dragged into some nearby bushes.

Alam, of Oldham, told her: “It’s OK, you’re coming with me”.

The victim struggled to fight back and it wasn't until a passing car beeped their horn and shouted that Alam released the victim and ran off into the church grounds.

Alam was described by Judge Alan Conrad QC at the sentencing as "every woman's living nightmare."

The victim, a former NHS worker, said she suffered panic attacks and has had to leave her job due to the stress from the attack.

The court heard in February 2005 he was convicted of an offence of rape and sentenced to six years imprisonment as part of a 15-year sentence.

He was sentenced to a minimum term of six years in prison after being found guilty of kidnap with intent to commit a sexual offence and a second count of kidnap.

Sentencing, Judge Alan Conrad QC: “You present a continuing risk to the public, in particular to women, of sexual and physical violence.

“You are, in short, every woman’s living nightmare.” Alam, of Abbey Hills Road, was jailed for life to serve a minimum term of six years and 25 days in custody before he is considered for parole.

Senior Crown Prosecutor Rachael Yarwood, of CPS North West, said: “These offences have had a devastating impact on the victim’s life. She showed incredible bravery in giving evidence against her attacker.

“Without her evidence we wouldn’t have been able to secure this conviction and sentence, which will protect the public from Alam in the future. I hope today’s sentence will bring her a measure of comfort.”

