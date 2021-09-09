Court closed in Liverpool after man with Covid threatened to cough everywhere

A courtroom in Liverpool was closed after a defendant allegedly threatened to 'cough everywhere' because he had coronavirus.Ryan Keating appeared in the dock at Liverpool Magistrates' Court this morning accused of driving while high on cannabis.The 27-year-old from Kirkby, denies drug driving when at the wheel of a vehicle in March this year.But after he entered his not guilty plea and left the building, court staff were made aware of posts he had allegedly made on social media.

Ryan Keating saying he has covid on social media

A SnapChat account with the username Ryan Keato seemingly posted a selfie yesterday with the caption: "Dien of this corna mate wow"The text was accompanied by a shocked face emoji.A box of prescription medicine can also be seen next to the head of the bare chested man in the photo, as he is shown lying down on a sofa.In the first of two further social media posts, an Instagram account with the username romeo_unoo_ - which has a web link in its bio to r.keato - posted a blurry grey photo.

court threat post Credit: Liverpool Echo

It had the caption: "Only in court tomozz hahah gonner coff every wer hahahah"A second photo posted by the same account shows what appears to be a Covid-19 antigen test cassette, with the accompanying caption: "New it wernt just hang over".

covid test post Credit: Liverpool Echo

As a result of the allegations, Courtroom 2-3 at the Queen Elizabeth II Law Courts in Derby Square had to be vacated by staff, before it was subjected to a deep clean.Keating had spoken only to confirm his personal details and to plead not guilty to driving a motor vehicle with a proportion of a specified controlled drug above the specified limit.According to the charge, he drove on Whitefield Drive in Kirkby on March 19 this year when the proportion of a controlled drug in his blood - Delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol - namely 3.4 micrograms per litre of blood, exceeded the specified limit. The legal limit is 2 micrograms.Keating is set to stand trial at the magistrates' court in January.He was remanded on bail and told to next attend a further case management hearing at the court on October 20.Her Majesty's Courts and Tribunal Service (HMCTS) said the courtroom was closed as a precautionary measure and that other cases were not affected by the incident.An HMCTS spokesman said: "Liverpool Magistrates' Court staff acted swiftly once concerns were raised and as a precaution the courtroom was closed and deep cleaned - scheduled hearings were unaffected."All those attending court are advised to follow NHS guidance and not to attend court if they test positive for Covid-19.Government guidance states that you should not come to a court or tribunal hearing if you have coronavirus symptoms, whether or not you have tested positive, or are waiting for a test result.You should also not attend if you have been told to self-isolate by the NHS or have returned from travel abroad and are in quarantine.If any of these apply to you, you should contact the court or tribunal immediately so they can consider alternative arrangements. This could include a telephone or video hearing.Liverpool's courts are some of the busiest in the UK, with a huge variety of cases being heard each week.