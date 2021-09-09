The estate agent Savills says it has sacked a member of staff from Greater Manchester who allegedly posted online abuse against black England players during the Euros.

A racist tweet was posted after England's defeat in the final of the competition, when penalties were missed by Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka.

Savills said after a period of suspension, the employee's contract had been terminated.

The company said today: "We can confirm that following a period of suspension, the contract of an employee alleged to have sent a racist tweet from a personal social media account post the Euro 2020 Final has been terminated and the employee has left the business.

"We understand that Greater Manchester Police force investigations continue and are therefore unable to comment further at this time."

Racism in football has been in the spotlight in recent months.

The Football Association said it was 'appalled' after a number of England players were subjected to racist abuse on social media following the loss on penalties to Italy.Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka were targeted with racist comments while a mural of Rashford in Withington was defaced with graffiti.

A man from Runcorn was handed a suspended sentence for posting racist comments on social media blaming black players for England's loss in the final of Euro 2020.

Former footballer Rio Ferdinand recently shared his experiences of online racist abuse as part of government talks to tackle the problem.