A football fan's lifetime collection of memorabilia, including vintage Manchester United shirts, has sold for more than double the estimated price at auction.

82 year-old Bryan Horsnell had been collecting medals, caps, official match pennants and vintage jerseys for 60 years.

The collection of more than 200 lots was tipped to fetch up to £170,000 but sold for over £392,000.

Mr Horsnell, a retired postal worker, put his collection up for sale as he is selling his home in Reading, Berkshire, and moving to a smaller property with his wife.

Among the items sold were the FA Cup winner's medals awarded to the first father and son to win the competition, and football jerseys worn by Sir Bobby Charlton and Bobby Moore.

Auctioneer Graham Budd, from sporting memorabilia specialist Graham Budd Auctions, said: "It has been one of the most successful auctions we have had for many years, which is a tribute to the outstanding quality of the Bryan Horsnell Collection.

"The auction overran by nearly two hours at the scheduled rate due to the intense body of bidding from all over the world via the internet and on the telephones."

The earliest Manchester United football medal, when the club was known as Newton Heath, sold for £24,100 Credit: Graham Budd Auctions/PA

Among the Vintage football jerseys, was Bobby Charlton’s signed red ManchesterUnited No.9 home jersey circa 1965 which sold for £18,075 to a UK Private Collectoragainst an estimate of £3,000-5,000.

Two other Manchester United shirts from the 1980s also sold well: Bryan Robson’s signed white Manchester United No.7 away jersey from the 1984-85 UEFA Cup Campaign sold for £10,243 and Mike Duxbury’s red Manchester United No.12 substitute's jersey from the 1985 FA Cup final, fetched £10,845.

The highest price of the second day of the sale was achieved by the historically importantand earliest Manchester United [Newton Heath] football medal ever to have been offered at auction which sold for £24,100.

The Manchester Senior Cup winner's medal was awarded to Newton Heath's Thomas Fitzsimmons in 1893.

Newton Heath, who became Manchester United in 1902, beat Bolton Wanderers 2-1 in the final, which marked the end of the club's first season in division one of the Football League.