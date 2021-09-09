Play video

Video report by ITV Granada Reports political correspondent Lise McNally.

A North West charity has described the £20 a week increase to universal credit, which comes to an end in less than a month, as a lifeboat on a sinking ship.

The government introduced the top-up at the start of the first lockdown, insisting it was a temporary measure to help those hit hardest by the pandemic.

But anti-poverty charities say removing it now would see the biggest single cut to welfare support in more than 70 years.

The latest data suggests that nearly half of families in the North West will be affected by the cut - more than 713,000 in total.

Charlie Hall from Liverpool measures every meal and says she counts every penny. With the changes to universal credit, she will be losing around a quarter of her budget.

She and her partner lost their jobs during the pandemic and Universal Credit has kept them going.

Charlie Hall Credit: ITV News

Speaking to Granada Reports, she said: "Even if we cut back completely - don't have any heating, try to keep the lights off - it's still really, really going to be a struggle.

"I just can't see how we're actually going to survive, I don't see how we're going to function."

She thinks loan sharks and foodbanks may be their only option. Charlie said: "You shouldn't have to rely on other people to give you your food. I'm 26. It makes me really sad for my past self."

Iain Porter works for the Joseph Rowntree Foundation, a charity which conducts and funds research aimed at solving poverty in the UK.

He said: "We know that families have used that lifeline to pay for essential like food, like rent, like school equipment for their children.

"Things haven't changed now. When families incomes are going to be cut by £20 - their bills haven't gone down by £20, those difficult challenges they face haven't changed.

"This amount being taken away overnight is for some people is going to be the difference between having enough to feed their children, and having to go down to the foodbank."

A Government spokesperson told ITV News that the uplift was always supposed to be a temporary measure.

They added: "Universal Credit will continue to provide vital support for those both in and out of work and it's right that the Government should focus on our Plan for Jobs, supporting people back into work and supporting those already employed to progress and earn more."

More on Granada Debates at 10:50pm on ITV on Thursday 9 September.