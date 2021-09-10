The fifth test match between England and India has been cancelled after concerns over Covid-19 left India unable to field a team at Emirates Old Trafford.

The series decider was due to get under way in Manchester on 10 September, but little more than two hours before the scheduled start a statement from the England and Wales Cricket Board confirmed the game would not be taking place.

The statement said India will "forfeit the match" although that line was removed in an updated version.

Concerns over the viability of the fixture first appeared on the eve of the match, when India cancelled their final training session and failed to complete their mandatory press conference. It later emerged that the squad was confined to its hotel after a new positive case was returned by one of their backroom team.

The threat appeared to recede when a fresh round of PCR testing came back negative on Wednesday evening, but after intense negotiations between the ECB and the Board of Control for Cricket in India the game was cancelled.

It is understood that a number of Indian players harboured concerns over the spread of the virus and were unwilling to take the field, meaning the tourists could not put up an XI.

What do I do if I have a ticket for the match?

Lancashire Cricket says ticket and hospitality buyers (including hotel guests) that have purchased tickets for the Fifth and final Test Match will be automatically refunded for their tickets or hospitality package only.

They say it could take up to 20 working days to credit accounts dependant on individual banks.

Fans should not contact the Club in the meantime and should wait for confirmation emails from Lancashire Cricket.