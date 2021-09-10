Deputy headteacher of a Wigan primary school is charged with child sex offences

The deputy headteacher of a primary school in Greater Manchester has been charged with child sex offences.Julie Morris is the deputy head at St. George's Central CE Primary School in Tyldesley, Wigan.Merseyside Police confirmed the 44-year-old from Hindley, has been charged with aiding and abetting the rape of a girl under 13; and inciting sexual activity with a girl under 13.In a letter to all parents, headteacher at St. George's Mr Grogan said the allegations would be 'distressing' and 'will come as a shock for everyone within the school community'.

It is important to emphasise, the charges in relation to the alleged offences are not connected with our school. St. George's Central CE Primary School Headteacher, Mr M Grogan

He urged parents to 'be mindful' of the 'active court proceedings and police investigation'.David Morris, 52, of Sandfield Road, Eccleston, has charged with three counts of rape of a girl under 13; and causing and inciting a girl under 13 to engage in sexual offences.The charges are all alleged to have taken place in Eccleston and are not related to Ms Morris' work as a teacher in Wigan, police said.Both David Morris and Julie Morris appeared at Liverpool Magistrates' Court on Monday, September 6.The pair have been remanded in custody to appear at the crown court in Liverpool on October 4.A spokesperson from Merseyside Police said it is 'working closely with Greater Manchester Police and Wigan Council to ensure that adequate safeguarding measures are in place'.