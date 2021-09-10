It was one of the first red carpet events to be held since the pandemic and the stars were out in force.

The O2 arena in London played host to the National Television Awards and the stars donned their finery.

The North West stars stole the show as ITV's Coronation Street scored a hat-trick winning Best Newcomer, Best Serial Drama Performance and the big one Best Serial Drama- the first time they’ve won this at the NTAS in five years.

Jude Riordan in the press room after winning the Newcomer award at the National Television Awards 2021 Credit: Ian West/PA Wire/PA Images

Ten year old Jude Riordan who plays Sam Brakeman in the soap stole the show and danced backstage as he said: "No school for me tomorrow, yay!".

Mollie Gallagher who plays Nina celebrated winning Best Serial Drama performance by thanking the writers and everyone for getting behind the hate crime storyline

"Obviously the story is based on Sophie Lancaster’s murder and I’d like to thank the family for allowing us to do this- I feel honoured to be a part of it."

Mollie Gallagher in the press room after winning the Serial Drama Performance award at the National Television Awards 2021 Credit: Ian West/PA Wire/PA Images

Granada reports was my first ever interview two years ago- I was a nervous wreck and now I’m winning this I can’t believe it! Mollie Gallagher who plays Nina in Coronation Street

Sally Carmen celebrated Corrie's wins by saying "we are such a family it’s the best job I’ve ever done and we thank everyone for their votes".

The cast and crew of Coronation Street after winning the Serial Drama award at the NTAs Credit: Ian West/PA Wire/PA Images

Manchester based drama ‘It’s a Sin’ won Best New Drama, and creator and writer Russell T Davies said backstage:

I genuinely I can’t believe we’ve won - it was such a tough category - thank you Creator and writer of It's a Sin, Russell T Davies

Olly Alexander (centre), Russell T Davies and the cast and crew of It's A Sin after winning the New Drama award at the NTAs 2021 Credit: Ian West/PA Wire/PA Images

Executive producer Nicola Shindler said how important it was to film in Manchester.

Gogglebox stars Pete and Sophie from Blackpool and the Maloney family from Manchester picked up the award for Best Factual Programme

Sophie Sandiford, Pete Sandiford, Julie Malone and Tom Malone in the press room after winning the Factual award for Gogglebox Credit: Ian West/PA Wire/PA Images

"I’ve not slept a wink for two weeks ‘ said Pete ‘I’ve got suitcases under my eyes because I now have a little baby boy who is two weeks old- I slept on the train!"

