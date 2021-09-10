Solskjaer: Ronaldo will feature against Newcastle on Saturday

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed Cristiano Ronaldo will make his second Manchester United debut in Saturday's match at Old Trafford against Newcastle.

The 36-year-old returned to the club he shone for during six medal-laden seasons on deadline day, signing a two-year deal with the option of a further season.

Ronaldo has been training with the club this week and will feature when Newcastle arrive at a bouncing Old Trafford in Saturday's eagerly anticipated Premier League encounter.

"He's been having a good pre-season with Juventus, he's played for the national team, he's had a good week with us here," the United boss said.

"He will definitely be on the pitch at some point, that's for sure."

File photo dated 11-11-2007 of Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo Credit: Martin Rickett/PA Wire/PA Images

Asked about Ronaldo's first few days back at the club, Solskjaer said: "Yeah, he's been good.

Of course we've followed his career from afar since he left here and I think everyone's very, very happy to have him back. He can speak for himself but he seems like he's happy to be back as well. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

"The mood's been very good, he's worked well and we're looking forward to Saturday, of course."