Ten more Covid-19 deaths have been recorded in the Isle of Man following a review of all death certificates since the start of the pandemic.

This takes the total number of Covid-related deaths in the Island to 48.

Over 1,400 death certificates dating back to January 2020 have been reviewed for any mention of Covid-19, regardless of whether the individuals had the virus at the time of death.

48 The total number of Covid-related deaths in the Isle of Man.

Three of the 10 deaths were reported on Monday and since then seven further deaths have also been identified as 'Covid-related'.

Having completed our review of death certificates going back to the start of the pandemic, we will continue to monitor causes of the death on the Island on a weekly basis for our ongoing surveillance reports. This will ensure we have the full picture and that all COVID-related deaths are included in official figures and is in line with methods utilised by other jurisdictions. Dr Henrietta Ewart, Isle of Man Director of Public Health

The Council of Ministers has agreed that the weekly Public Health surveillance reports will now be used as the main way to report Covid deaths going forward.

This will mean a weekly report of Covid-19 deaths as opposed to the current daily reporting.