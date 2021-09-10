A trial date has been set for former Manchester City star Benjamin Mendy who has been accused of the raping two women and sexually assaulting a third alleged victim.

At a hearing at Chester Crown Court on Friday, the left-back spoke only to confirm his name during the 45-minute hearing. The trial will take place on 24 January 2022.

The 27-year-old listened to proceedings translated to him via a French interpreter sat behind him in the dock.

The charges were not put to him and no pleas were entered during the hearing, which dealt largely with administrative matters ahead of the trial.

A further hearing will be held on 15 November 2021 and Eleanor Laws QC, defending Mendy, said there would be an application to dismiss the charges on that date.

The alleged attacks, on three different women including one under 18, are said to have happened at his home in Cheshire.

Benjamin Mendy has played for Manchester City since 2017. Credit: PA

Mendy was charged on August 26 with three counts of rape relating to an alleged incident in October 2020 and with the sexual assault of a woman in early January this year.

He is also charged with raping a woman last month.

The Premier League star was refused bail last month and is currently on remand at HMP Altcourse in Liverpool.

Mendy has played for Manchester City since 2017. The club suspended the player after her was charged by police, pending an investigation.

Mendy appeared in the dock alongside Louis Saha Matturie, 40, of Eccles, Greater Manchester, who is charged with four counts of rape.

The charges relate to three complainants over the age of 16 and are alleged to have taken place between April 2021 and August 2021.