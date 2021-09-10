Play video

Andrew Fletcher has been to meet some of the United fans excited about more than just the return of Ronaldo.

Manchester United's disabled supporters association says an £11 million revamp of Old Trafford makes it the most accessible stadium in the UK.

The club has increased the number of wheelchair positions and built a new section for disabled supporters.

It has built in the roof of the Stretford End, after the club asked disabled supporters for their ideas on how to make the stadium more accessible.

Manchester United was among 13 premier league clubs criticised by the Equality and Human Rights Commmission in 2017 for failing to provide minimum levels of access.

Now, having doubled the capacity for disabled fans, the MP Kate Green whose constituency includes Old Trafford thinks it is an example to other venues