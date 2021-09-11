Arson attack on Didsbury Mosque in Manchester
An investigation is underway following an arson at a mosque in Manchester.
Just after midnight today officers were called to a report of a fire at Didsbury central mosque on the junction of Barlow Moor Road and Burton Road in Didsbury.
Emergency services attended and colleagues from Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service extinguished the fire that caused minor damage to a door. No one was injured.
An investigation was immediately launched and the incident is being treated as a hate crime with detectives already carrying out a number of lines of enquiry.
Inspector Shoheb Chowdhury, from GMP's south Manchester district, said:
"Anyone with any information that may assist with our investigation can report it online or by using our LiveChat service at www.gmp.police.uk or by calling 0161 856 4973.
"Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."