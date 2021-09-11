Arson attack on Didsbury Mosque in Manchester

An investigation is underway following an arson at a mosque in Manchester.

Just after midnight today officers were called to a report of a fire at Didsbury central mosque on the junction of Barlow Moor Road and Burton Road in Didsbury.

Emergency services attended and colleagues from Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service extinguished the fire that caused minor damage to a door. No one was injured.

An investigation was immediately launched and the incident is being treated as a hate crime with detectives already carrying out a number of lines of enquiry.

Inspector Shoheb Chowdhury, from GMP's south Manchester district, said:

This is a dreadful incident which will no doubt have caused concern in the community and we are doing all we can to find who was responsible and continue to engage the mosque and those concerned in the community. "Detectives have been carrying out enquiries and have already seized CCTV and items from the scene as part of the investigation.

Our officers will be in and around the area today and anyone concerned can speak to officers who will address any concerns. "Hate crime will not be tolerated. We're fortunate in that Greater Manchester is a diverse place that our communities call home and those who wish to commit a crime motivated by hate will be brought to justice.

We believe there were several vehicles that may have driven past at the time and would ask anyone who may have any dashcam footage to get in touch Inspector Shoheb Chowdhury, from GMP's south Manchester district

"Anyone with any information that may assist with our investigation can report it online or by using our LiveChat service at www.gmp.police.uk or by calling 0161 856 4973.

"Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."