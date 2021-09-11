Murder investigation launched after man dies in a motorbike crash in Manchester
A murder investigation has been launched after a motorcyclist died in a road traffic accident in Manchester.
Carl Dawson, 43, from Moston, died shortly after an incident on September 7, which happened while he was riding a Lexmoto XTR motorcycle.
Officers were called at around 11.45pm to reports of single vehicle crash on Hillier Street in Moston.
However, detectives now believe Mr Dawson was being chased by another vehicle at the time.
Detective Chief Inspector Alicia Smith, from Greater Manchester Police's Major Incident Team, said:
In statement Mr Dawson's nine sisters and brother, said:
CCTV footage obtained by police and Mr Dawson's family shows a white car following him closely.His family has now been told the car has been recovered and was stolen - and that his death is now being treated as murder.Following the crash family and friends lay flowers, cards and cans of Carling Black Label - which he always drank - at the scene and talked of how much they would miss him.Daughter Keely Burns, 20, a carer from Blackley said:
His younger daughter Keira Burns, 15, said:
Niece Elisha Dawson, 21, a health care assistant from Blackley said:
