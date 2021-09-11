Murder investigation launched after man dies in a motorbike crash in Manchester

A murder investigation has been launched after a motorcyclist died in a road traffic accident in Manchester.

Carl Dawson, 43, from Moston, died shortly after an incident on September 7, which happened while he was riding a Lexmoto XTR motorcycle.

Officers were called at around 11.45pm to reports of single vehicle crash on Hillier Street in Moston.

However, detectives now believe Mr Dawson was being chased by another vehicle at the time.

Detective Chief Inspector Alicia Smith, from Greater Manchester Police's Major Incident Team, said:

Lines of enquiry have now led us to believe this man was being chased by a white vehicle at the time. "Our thoughts remain with the man's family who are understandably distraught and coming to terms with what has happened.

We're continuing to appeal for information - especially anyone who may have seen the vehicle which was behind the motorcycle at the time. "Anyone who may have any information or has any dashcam footage is asked to contact us - even the smallest information may prove vital. Detective Chief Inspector Alicia Smith, from Greater Manchester Police's Major Incident Team

In statement Mr Dawson's nine sisters and brother, said:

He was a much loved son, father, brother, uncle that would do anything for anybody never failed to make you smile . Anything needed fixing he could do it "His life has been taken and we want answers. He had no enemies. Family statement

CCTV footage obtained by police and Mr Dawson's family shows a white car following him closely.His family has now been told the car has been recovered and was stolen - and that his death is now being treated as murder.Following the crash family and friends lay flowers, cards and cans of Carling Black Label - which he always drank - at the scene and talked of how much they would miss him.Daughter Keely Burns, 20, a carer from Blackley said:

He was always there for us. "We were like best friends and he was one in a million. "All the things that came out of his mouth were jokes. "I am so shocked. I went to identify his body and I don't think it has quite hit me yet. "I am going to miss him 100 per cent. Daughter Keely Burns

His younger daughter Keira Burns, 15, said:

He would take me into town on his bike, he would take me to the park , he would take me everywhere and give me what I wanted. "I am really going to miss him. daughter Keira Burns

Niece Elisha Dawson, 21, a health care assistant from Blackley said:

He was a funny uncle, he made us laugh. I used to take part in horse shows and he would come and support me - if there was a cabinet that needed fixing, he would do it straight away. "He was someone I could rely on. Niece Elisha Dawson

Anyone with information is asked to report it online or by using our LiveChat service at www.gmp.police.uk or by calling 0161 856 0055. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111." 110001 SEP 2