Pigs on the M62 near Salford bring traffic to a halt

Traffic was stopped earlier on the M62 in Salford after reports of 'pigs' in the road.North West Motorway Police say the animals are on the loose between junctions 12 and 11 and eastbound - the Eccles and Birchwood interchanges.Photos from the scene show officers attempting to herd '19' pigs to the side of the road.

Pigs on M62 Credit: Highways England

"Highways England have the Traffic Stopped M62 J12 to J11 Eastbound,"North West Motorway Police tweeted."This is due to several reports of "Pigs" on the motorway.... actually 19 Pigs on the motorway."