Police appeal for help to find Manchester teenager's killer

The family of a 16-year-old boy who was stabbed to death in Manchester "deserve answers", a detective with the Greater Manchester Police has said.

Rhamero West, known to many as Mero, was found on Norton Street in Old Trafford just before 6pm suffering from fatal injuries.

He was taken to hospital but died a short time later.

No arrests have yet been made but GMP's Chief Superintendent Paul Savill said their investigation was "continuing at pace".

A murder investigation has been launched after a 1Rhamero West, 16 was stabbed to death in Manchester on Thursday 10 September. Credit: MEN media

He said:

"Emergency services found a 16-year-old boy who we can now confirm to be Rhamero West from South Manchester.

"He had suffered a number of stab wounds.

"Officers and emergency services were swift to respond and provided vital medical treatment before Rhamero was taken to hospital.

"Sadly, despite their best efforts, he died a short time later.

"Our thoughts at this time are with Rhamero's family.

"Specialist officers have been supporting his mum, dad and brother through this distressing time and continue to do so."

It is alleged Rhamero was with friends in a blue BMW that was being chased by another vehicle.

During the high-speed pursuit a pedestrian was hit by a car in Cross Street. Their injuries are not believed to be serious.

The BMW then crashed in Upper Chorlton Road.

Rhamero tried to flee the scene but he was caught by two males who attacked him.

Police set up a cordon where Rhamero was found and in two other areas of Moss Side where officers are attempting to establish where the car chase began.

Chief Supt Saville added: "As the area commander, my officers and I know the considerable impact this tragic incident will have on all our communities.

"We have specialist resources supporting our major incident team as they do everything they can to bring the offenders to justice.

"We need your help. A family has lost a young son and they're deserving of answers."