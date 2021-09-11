Protest in Liverpool against arms fair due to be held in the city
A protest has taken place in Liverpool city centre in protest against plans to hold an arms fair at Liverpool's Exhibition Centre.
The Association of Old Crows (AOC) is to hold its AOC Europe annual Electronic Warfare Europe convention at the Exhibition Centre between October 11 and October 13 this year.
Political figures including the former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn gave speeches to the protesters.
Many of the Liverpool politicians have called for the fair to be cancelled, with Mayor of Liverpool Joanne Anderson declaring herself "appalled" by it.
However, she said Liverpool Council was powerless to stop it.In a statement, she previously said: