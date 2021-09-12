Manchester Grammar School says it is to launch a full investigation after former Bolton Wanderers football star Fabrice Muamba claimed his 12-year-old son was subjected to racist abuse during a rugby game.Former Bolton player Fabrice, who retired from the game after a near-fatal cardiac arrest on the pitch in 2012, took to social media to call out the abuse his son received at the weekend.He said that monkey chants were directed at his son during the rugby game.

In a statement on his official Twitter and Facebook pages on Saturday night, Fabrice said:

"Today my 12 year old son received monkey chants for scoring at a rugby game."The culprits were Manchester Grammar School students."Manchester Grammar School I hope this incident will be addressed within your team and school."Racism is learnt, be careful what you are teaching your children."

Manchester Grammar School has responded with an official statement, saying a full investigation will now be carried out into the claims.The statement said:

Manchester Grammar School condemns any form of racism. We are a diverse school with pupils from all backgrounds, and we take any allegations of racism incredibly seriously. "Racism is abhorrent and we know the damage, distress and upset it causes. "It is something we talk about regularly to all pupils.

"We have already launched a full investigation to establish what happened and we will take the appropriate action. "As part of that inquiry we will be speaking to the family as soon as possible to offer our support and address their concerns. Statement from Manchester Grammar School

Manchester Grammar School, based in Rusholme, is the largest independent day school for boys in the UK.Fabrice, who lives in Cheshire with wife Shauna and their three children, responded to Manchester Grammar's tweets by saying he was keen to speak to them formally on Monday "to discuss how we can collectively prevent this from happening to another student".He added: "There needs to be consequences for actions."