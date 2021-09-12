Play video

Sacha Lord, the Night Time Economy Adviser for Greater Manchester, has said he's 'pleased' with the health secretary's plans to scrap Covid-19 vaccine passports to gain access to nightclubs and other crowded venues in England.

In a U-Turn on Sunday, Sajid Javid said vaccine passports "will not be going ahead".

Plans had been announced that members of the public would be required to show proof they have had two doses of a coronavirus vaccine in order to gain entry to large-scale events.

We've looked at it properly and whilst we should keep it in reserve as a potential option, I'm pleased to say that we will not be going ahead with plans for vaccine passports. Sajid Javid, Health Secretary

The health secretary told BBC's The Andrew Marr Show: "I've never liked the idea of saying to people you must show your papers or something to do what is just an everyday activity, but we were right to properly look at it."

Sacha Lord, Night Time Economy Adviser for Greater Manchester, and Co-Founder of the Parklife festival taking place this weekend said: “I’m pleased to see that the Government has listened to the events and nightlife industry and dropped the plans for vaccine passports.

As a sector, we can now move forward, without hesitation or vague regulations. Sasha Lord, Night Time Economy Adviser for Greater Manchester

Michael Kill, CEO NTIA, said: "We hope that businesses will now be able to plan for the future with some degree of certainty, regain confidence from customers and the workforce and start to rebuild a sector that has consistently been at the sharp end of this pandemic."

Vaccine passports had been unpopular among some Tory MPs, ranks, others from the opposition parties, and industry figures.