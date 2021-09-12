Pensioner on mobility scooter seriously injured in a hit-and-run in Widnes

Four men have been arrested after a pensioner was seriously injured in a hit-and-run in Widnes.The 88-year-old victim was riding a mobility scooter when he was hit by a moped in on Saturday afternoon.The moped rider - and that of a quad bike thought to have been travelling with it - fled the scene.Emergency services were called to Lower House Lane just before 12.30pm on Saturday following reports of the crash.The pensioner was taken to hospital, where he was still receiving treatment for serious injuries this afternoon.Cheshire Police has since established his mobility vehicle crashed with a blue Piaggio Beverly moped that had been with a fluorescent yellow quad bike.

Pensioner injured in hit and run in Widnes Credit: Liverpool Echo

The incident prompted a high-profile search for the riders of those vehicles which included the use of a police helicopter.The force today confirmed a series of arrests had been made in connection with the investigation.A 26-year-old man from Runcorn and a 20-year-old from Widnes were arrested on suspicion of failing to stop following a collision, causing serious injury by dangerous driving and drug driving.A 31-year-old man and a 27-year-old man, both from Widnes, were also arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and for failing to stop after a collision.They remained in custody, where they were being questioned by detectives, on Sunday afternoon.Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Cheshire Police by calling 101 quoting and quoting the reference 1082550, or reporting it online here.Information can also be passed to Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or online here.