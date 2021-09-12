Your Granada Weather Photos - September 2021

How do I submit a photo?

Email: granada.weather@itv.com (this is the best option for image quality)

Twitter: @JoBlytheTV, @KerrieGosneyTV, @EmmaJessonTV

Autumnal leaves, Abram Credit: KAREN WATTS
Early Autumn, Avenham and Miller Park, Preston Credit: JANETTE HALL
Half Moon Bay, Heysham Credit: JANET PACKHAM
Otterspool Promenade, Liverpool Credit: DAVE GRAHAM
Sunrise over the Hills of Maughold, Isle of Man Credit: MIKE QUINE
Little people, big skies - St Anne's. Credit: CHRIS COATES, Morecambe
Sunrise, Lancaster Credit: LISA HEAVYSIDE
September - Spider Season Credit: KAREN WATTS, Rivington
Red Arrows at Blackpool Airport ahead of the Great North Run Credit: JANET CURREY
Cherry Tree, Blackburn Credit: MICHAEL HOYLE
Lapwings over Lightshaw Meadows, Wigan Credit: CHRIS JONES
Mellor, Blackburn Credit: MARCUS MILTON
Milky morning sun at Doffcocker Lodge Credit: KEITH RYLANCE
Earnsdale, Reservoir, Darwen Credit: PETER McGUIRE
Brooding skies over Barnoldswick Credit: ZOE RAWCLIFFE
New Brighton, Wirral Credit: STEPHEN CARRIGAN, Litherland
Anthony Gormley Statue at Crosby Beach Credit: STEVE MULVILLE
Opening display of the World Fireworks Championships, Blackpool Credit: LEE MANSFIELD

Tips for taking weather pictures

  • When taking a picture to be used on one of our weather forecasts, don't forget to make them landscape - rather than portrait - as this fits the screen better.

  • Also, remember that the weather presenters stand on the left-hand side of the screen, so worth taking note of this when trying to capture that perfect picture to send into us.

  • It's also great if you can tell us where the picture was taken and the name you would like us to credit the picture with.

  • By sending your pictures to us, you agree for us to use them in our weather forecasts to be broadcast on television and online (though the copyright will remain with you at all times, and you will be credited).