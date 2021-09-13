Play video

"It's disgraceful and it has to be kicked out of the game" - Dapo Afolayan on racism in football.

Bolton Wanderers star Dapo Afolayan has condemned the racist abuse directed at one of his teammates just moments after he was targeted himself.

Afolayan, 24, scored twice in Bolton's 5-2 victory at Ipswich on Saturday, which continued the club's strong start to the League One season.

After the match he spoke out against the online abuse towards his teammate Elias Kachunga who was abused on Instagram - unaware of comments directed at him too.

He told ITV Granada Reports: "It normally only ever happens when you're doing well and people don't have anything else to say bad about you.

"They only say something that's going to hurt you. It's disgraceful and it has to be kicked out of the game."

Bolton Wanderers' Dapo Afolayan (right) celebrates scoring their side's third goal of the game against Ipswich. Credit: PA

Since the match, a video of fans shouting 'hateful comments' at Afolayan, that appears to have been filmed during Saturday fixture, has been posted online.

Ipswich Town say they have reported the incident to the police and said the club "does not tolerate discrimination of any kind" and will not hesitate to take action.

After the second attack in a week, Bolton Wanderers said: "We're disgusted to have learned of discriminatory and hateful comments directed at Dapo Afolayan in a video that appears to have been filmed by an Ipswich fan during today's game.

"We show our full support to Dapo and commend the direct approach to taking action by Ipswich Town."