A man has been arrested after a car was spotted driving more than 40 miles down the motorway in the wrong direction.

Police in Lancashire received reports of a vehicle travelling the wrong way down the M6 on Saturday 11 September 11.

Officers tried to intercept the car - which was driving southwards down the northbound carriageway - at around junction 33.

After many failed attempts, the car was brought to a halt at junction 27 after a stinger was deployed - around 44 miles after first being spotted.

A 78-year-old man from Truro in Cornwall was arrested.