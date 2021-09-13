A man is in 'serious but stable' condition after being stabbed at a festival in north Manchester.The attack happened at around 6.30pm on Sunday 12 September on the second night of the Parklife, which takes place annually for two days at Heaton Park, Higher Blackley.Greater Manchester Police say a 22-year-old man approached security having suffered a knife wound to his leg.Security then alerted police and informed officers about the possible location of the stabbing having previously spotted a fight.He was taken to hospital where he remains in a 'serious but stable' condition.Greater Manchester Police said: "Detectives launched an investigation and a number of lines of enquiry are being followed up."Anyone with information or anyone with any footage is asked to report it online or by using our LiveChat service at www.gmp.police.uk. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."