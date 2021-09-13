Mounds of rotting waste dumped under motorway bridge in Wirral

Mounds of rotting waste have been dumped under a M53 motorway bridge in Wirral.

It is estimated that nine large truck loads of rubbish were left near the Junction One retail park at Bidston Moss in Wallasey.Pictures from the scene showed at least six separate piles of waste had been fly-tipped at the location over the weekend.It seemed to consist mainly of decaying household waste, with tyre marks still visible in the ground.

Wirral Council have called it a 'disgraceful' and 'extreme' example of fly-tipping - and say they are working to identify who is responsible

A spokesperson said: "This is significant amount of rubbish dumped on council land which will now also need to be properly disposed, which will take time and considerable cost.

"We also urge anyone, for example people walking nearby or have dash-cam footage of vehicles dumping rubbish, or who has information about the fly-tipping, to report it."